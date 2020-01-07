The New Mutants Second Trailer Finally Released

The New Mutants movie has been in development hell for over two years now, but finally the movie will be released later this year. 20th Century Fox has released a second trailer for the film this week.

The first trailer for The New Mutants was released in late 2017 when the movie was originally scheduled to come out in April 2018.

However, 20th Century Fox was reportedly not happy with the film and the movie was in development hell for a long time.

After many reshoots and delays, the movie will finally be released in North America on April 3rd, 2020. It will be released in cinemas first, so it won't debut on Disney+ as some people expected it to be.

The trailer released today looks promising as The New Mutants has a more horror vibe to it. Horror is a genre not normally used in comic book movies, so this could be unique for it.

If you want to read the synopsis of the film, you can read it down below. The film stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and is directed by Josh Boone.

"20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

