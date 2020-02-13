Jumanji: The Next Level Blu-ray And Digital Release Date Revealed

Sony Pictures has now revealed the official release date for when you can own the home version of JumanjiL The Next Level. As always, the movie will be available digitally as well as on many different physical formats.

Jumanji: The Next Level is first released digitally on March 3rd, 2020. After that, the movie is released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on March 17th, 2020.

Jumanji: The Next Level came out late last year and grossed $769.3 million at the Box Office. This is impressive since the budget for the film was between $125 million to $132 million.

You can check out the details below for the full special features the movie will have.

BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS:

Gag Reel

“Rhys Darby Wants To Jingle”: How do you top Jack Black and Nick Jonas's unforgettable theme song for the first one? Everyone's favorite Non Player Character, Rhys Darby is ready to take it to the next, next level.

“Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character”: “In the latest Jumanji adventure, the avatar roles are turned on their heads with new characters and hilarious performances.”

“Back Together: Reuniting the Cast”: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are back and better than ever as they share their excitement to reunite.

“Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level”: From breathtaking scenery, wild adventure, new characters and more- go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they take Jumanji to the Next Level.

“Scene Breakdown: Ostrich Chase”: Jump in your dune buggy and go inside the epic ostrich chase scene as the filmmakers and visual effects team breakdown the creation of this memorable scene.

“Scene Breakdown: Mandrill Bridges”: Moving rope bridges, giant mandrills and incredible stunt work make the mandrills attack one of the most adrenaline pack parts of this film. In this scene breakdown, see how they pulled it off.

“Awkwafina Cat Burglar”: To prepare for her roles as pickpocket, Ming Fleetwood, superstar Awkwafina got a little too method behind the scenes.

“NPC Confessions: Jurgen The Brutal”: Being the bad guy isn't all glory. Jurgen The Brutal gets real in this candid confessional.

“Grow Up:” Danny DeVito and Danny Glover help Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get in touch with their inner grumpy old men.

“Telenovela”: Kevin Hart gets lost in translation in this melodramatic promo.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Zeppelin Battle”: Compare the detail of the visual effects pre visualization reel and the final picture breakdown of the thrilling Zeppelin battle.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Ostrich Chase”: Track the progression from pre-visualization to finished scene in a side by side comparison of the ostrich chase.

AR GAME: The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD include a collectible map that is fully interactive, employing Augmented Reality to bring Jumanji to life through a smart phone, allowing users to create their own 8-bit Avatar, navigate a series of mini games and much more!

DVD BONUS MATERIALS:

“Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character”

“Back Together: Reuniting the Cast”

Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level”

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more).

A few more: Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more); Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more).