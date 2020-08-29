Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Passes Away

Movie fans from around the world have been mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman today. The Black Panther actor sadly passed away today due to a four year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther in Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame. A Black Panther sequel was due in 2022, although the status of that movie remains unclear at the moment.

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2016, but he still managed to work around it. However, the cancer reached stage IV recently and this is sadly what killed him.

The official Chadwick Boseman Twitter page commented on his passing. You can read what it says below.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it with these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall, to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Chadwick Boseman will surely be missed. His movie roles were unforgettable. It's so sad he had to die so early in his life.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Figure With Short Hair (more); Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more); Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more).

And here are some more related articles: Sony To Release New Marvel Film In 2021 (more); Disney+ To Include Many Classic Marvel Cartoons (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more).

A few more: Captain Marvel Blu-ray And Digital HD Release Date Announced (more); Marvel Studios Releases First Clip For Avengers: Endgame (more).