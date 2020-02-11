Sony To Release New Marvel Film In 2021

Sony still has access to the Spider-Man movie license and it looks like the studio is about to release a new film based on the franchise next year. As of right now, the film has not been publicly announced yet.

The new Marvel film from Sony has a release date of October 8th, 2021. This is next year so the film must start filming anytime soon!

As of right now, 2020 will see the release of Morbius on July 21st, 2020 and Venom 2 is releasing on October 2nd, 2020.

The release date isn't for the third MCU Spider-Man movie because film is coming out on July 16th, 2021. We can also rule out a Spider-Verse sequel too because that movie is releasing in the year 2022 instead.

With all of those movies out of the picture, it could be another Spider-Man character or villain. There are rumors that it could be a Kraven the Hunter movie.

Another rumored movie is a Black Cat and Silver Sable film, although it looks like that project has been shelved.

Sony previously wanted to make a Sinister Six movie back in 2016, but that film was canceled after the disappointment of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Hopefully Sony will announce the new film later this year. It's possible a reveal could happen at the 2020 San Diego Comic Con event.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more).

A few more: Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more); Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more).