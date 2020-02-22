Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys

Hasbro has been the main toy manufacturer for Star Wars and Marvel products for several years now. Well Hasbro will continue to make toys of these properties because Disney has extended this partnership.

The Marvel deal gives Hasbro access to create toys for over 8000 characters and this includes everything from Movies, TV Shows, comic books and more.

As for Star Wars, this will be a similar deal. All film properties are included and Hasbro still has access to the Star Wars TV shows that will be airing exclusively via the Disney+ streaming service.

The press release didn't specify how long the deal is, but it's expected to last for the next several years. You can read the full press release details posted down below.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. & BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb. 21, 2020– Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced a renewal of Hasbro’s rights under its strategic merchandising relationship for major Disney entertainment properties Marvel and Star Wars. Under the Marvel license agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for Marvel’s global Universe of more than 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther. The Star Wars license agreement includes the rights to toys and games based on entertainment like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, incorporating fan favorite characters such as The Child from The Mandalorian, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The agreements are multi-year agreements. The agreements cover entertainment released during their terms for the respective franchises, including all film and television properties as well as properties from Disney+. “We are pleased to build on our relationship with Disney and extend our agreement for Marvel and Star Wars franchises,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s Chairman and CEO. “Disney’s celebrated franchises are consistently ranked as top toy properties and provide expansive content for us to build upon for years to come.” “Our longstanding relationship with Hasbro has provided generations of Disney fans with quality play experiences,” said Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Continuing this successful collaboration for our Marvel and Star Wars franchises enables families and fans around the world to immerse themselves in our iconic stories and engage with our rich characters.”

New products for both properties have already been shared this week at Toy Fair 2020. This includes several new toys based on Baby Yoda and more!

