The Suicide Squad Trailer 2 Released Already With New Footage

Warner Bros released the debut The Suicide Squad trailer just a few days ago and it was the Red Band version. Now the studio has released another trailer for the movie that includes even more new footage.

The new trailer is Green Band meaning all ages can watch the trailer. However, the full movie will still be rated R which is different from the PG-13 rating Suicide Squad 2016 got.

King Shark continues to be the best character in the movie, although John Cena's Peacemaker is also a highlight in the new trailer. You can read an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. "

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6th, 2021 in both theaters as well as streaming on HBO Max.