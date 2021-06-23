Latest The Suicide Squad Trailer 3 Comes Out

Warner Bros has now released another new trailer for The Suicide Squad movie. This is the third trailer released coming out two months before the film is released.

In the trailer, we understand that Bloodsport (Idris Elba) is in prison for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite.

It remains to be seen if this is the Henry Cavill Superman, or is it the new one that Warner Bros wants to introduce soon.

Due to the movie being directed by James Gunn, the trailer shows it will be full of action as well as lots of comedic jokes. You can read a full synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

The Suicide Squad will be released in North America on August 6th, 2021. It will be out a week earlier on July 30th, 2021 in the UK.

