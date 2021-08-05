The Suicide Squad Could Have A Decent Box Office Weekend
Warner Bros and DC's The Suicide Squad will finally be released this weekend in North America. From the sounds of things, the movie might be heading to have a decent Box Office opening weekend.
With The Suicide Squad already out in the UK, the movie has made $6.7 million currently. It's being reported that the worldwide total will blossom to over $70 million once it releases in North America and other major territories.
Deadline reports the film will open with $30 million in North America and another $40 million will be earned worldwide.
There are some factors that might prevent it from getting higher numbers.
For one, the movie is rated R unlike the first movie - also the film will be available to US customers via the HBO Max streaming service at no extra cost.
Not to mention Covid-19 is still happening, even though many people have had vaccines already. It won't match the $80 million opening weekend that Black Widow got in North America last month.
However, working in the film's favor are the glowing reviews. The Rotten Tomatoes rating is already at 96% meaning people might be curious to see the movie based on the favorable reception.
Warner Bros should hope for a decent Box Office showing since the budget for the movie is $185 million!
