Netflix Announces Skull Island And Tomb Raider Anime Shows

Aside from Disney, Netflix is the other big company that's making lots of TV shows and movies. This time, the company has announced two new anime shows that will appeal to a lot of fans.

The first anime show announced is based on Skull Island. This show will be based on Legendary's Monsterverse that includes Kong and Godzilla just to name a few.

You can see the announcement for the new show posted by Netflix via Twitter.

"A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in @Legendary’s Monsterverse from @PowerhouseAnim."

The other anime show announced is based on the popular Tomb Raider video game series. The series will take place after the events of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game.

Due to this, the series will not be related to the Tomb Raider sequel that stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Nevertheless, the new anime series should appeal to those that played the reboot trilogy of Tomb Raider video games.

You can read the Tomb Raider announcement from Netflix below.

"The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy."

There's still no release dates for either show, but hopefully one of them gets to air in 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Box Office: Black Panther Manages To Fend Off Tomb Raider For The Top Spot (more); Video Game References In The 2018 Tomb Raider Movie (more); The Reason Angelina Jolie Does Not Have A Cameo In Tomb Raider 2018 (more); Review: Is Tomb Raider The Best Video Game Movie Ever? (more).

And here are some more related articles: Looks Like Tomb Raider Is Getting Mixed Reviews Based On Rotten Tomatoes Rating (more); Some Early Box Office Projections Made For 'Rampage' And 'Tomb Raider' (more).