Season 4 Of GLOW Has Been Canceled By Netflix

Sadly it has been reported by Deadline.com that the fourth and final season of GLOW has been canceled. They were unable to finish filming the rest of the season thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

The female wrestling comedy was a huge hit on Netflix earning rave reviews for its past three seasons.

It's sad that the show will not see a finale that it deserves. It's bewildering how Netflix canceled the show instead of delayed the TV tapings.

Series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said this statement

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

Netflix issued the following statement too

"We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging. We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world"

Sources tell Deadline that the show was getting too expensive to film thanks to its ensemble cast. They canceled the show as they felt the fourth season would not have had a bigger audience.

