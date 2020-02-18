My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising English Dub Trailer Released

Funimation has now released a new trailer for the upcoming anime movie My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. In this new trailer, you can watch the newly recorded English dub version of the movie.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is already out in Japan, but now the movie will be released soon to the West. In North America, the movie will be released on February 26th, 2020 in selected cinemas across the country.

The movie will then be released in March for those living over in New Zealand and Australia. The movie is the second to be released after My Hero Academia: Two Heroes came out in 2018.

Anyway, you can read the synopsis and watch the new trailer posted down below.

"The number one hero anime is back in theaters for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there’s no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they’re the island’s only hope."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more); Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more).

And here are some more related articles: Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more).

A few more: Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).