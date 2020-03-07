Early Black Widow Box Office Weekend Prediction Made

Last year was great for Marvel Studios as they broke many Box Office records thanks to the release of Avengers: Endgame. 2020 is not going to be as big, but people will still flock in droves to watch more Marvel movies.

The first Marvel movie to be out in 2020 is Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. Box Office Pro has now made a prediction on the movie's Box Office potential.

Since Black Widow won't be the first female led Marvel film, it might not make as much buzz as last year's Captain Marvel movie. Captain Marvel exceeded expectations sky rocketing for a $154 million opening weekend.

Box Office Pro is being more conservative with Black Widow as the site predicts the movie will have an opening weekend between $90 million to $130 million. The site's final prediction is that it will make $115 million in its opening weekend.

For for its domestic total, the movie could get around $306 million in North America. Whether or not the movie can make over $1 billion worldwide remains to be seen.

An issue that might affect the movie's Box Office potential is the Coronavirus that has been spreading around. Disney doesn't plan on delaying the movie, but attendance could be lower than expected if more people are affected by the virus.

Box Office Pro also says Black Widow won't make too much money since people already saw the character die in Avengers: Endgame. Usually sequels make more money than prequels.

