The NBA Suspends The Current 2019/2020 Regular Season

The NBA made a shocking announcement today saying it has currently suspended the 2019/2020 regular season. This is all because one of its players has now tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The player in question is Rudy Gobert who currently plays for the Utah Jazz team. He has tested positive so all of the games are suspended until further notice.

The NBA made the announcement over on its official Twitter page. You can read the full details posted down below.

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Cheasapeake Energy Arena. At the time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

It will be interesting to see how long this suspension lasts. Hopefully all works out at the end.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Space Jam Sequel Could Have Starred Tony Hawk (more); Ryan Coogler Set To Produce Space Jam 2 With LeBron James (more); Rumor: The Reason Why We Didn't See A Space Jam 2 Trailer This Week (more); Getting LeBron James In Space Jam 2 Is Hard Because He's Not Retired Yet (more).