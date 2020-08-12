Halo Infinite Has Been Delayed Until 2021

After an underwhelming gameplay trailer reveal and Covid-19, 343 Studios has made the decision to delay the release of Halo Infinite. The game will no longer be launched alongside the Xbox Series X console.

The new release year for Halo Infinite will be 2021. Aside from Covid-19, it looks like development troubles also plagued the game as well.

343 Studios posted an announcement over on the Halo Waypoint blog. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday. We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Even though Halo Infinite might be delayed until 2021, the release of the Xbox Series X is still on target. The new console is reportedly still going to be released in November 2020.

