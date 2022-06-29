The Best Tapas Restaurants for Cheese and Jamon in Barcelona

Barcelona is swimming in tapas joints. Around every corner, you can find a new restaurant.

But there are also a lot of tourist traps, where you won't get the best value.

So where should you go? As part of our series on top eating and drinking establishments in Spain, we've combed the main streets and back alleys searching for the best cheese and jamon (xarcuterias) in Spain. And here's our list.

#1 Tasta Gracia

Carrer del Torrent de l'Olla, 155

My absolute favorite place to get jamon Iberico and manchego cheese is Tasta Gracia. You won't find too many tourists here. The shop is tucked in to a smaller street far from the main tourist areas of Barcelona.

But don't let that put you off: the place is worth a cab ride or walk.

There are plenty of jamon options, and some great cheeses, including some of the best manchego you'll find in Spain. The best part: you'll pay a fraction of the prices that you'd pay in the tourist areas of Barcelona.

If you get there when it's not busy, you should easily be able to grab one of the two outdoor tables. And make sure to ask for some of their bread with tomato.

#2 Xarcuteria la Pineda

Carrer del Pi, 16

La Pineda is a bit easier to get to than Tasta Gracia, but you pay the price for that convenience. My total spend for jamon and wine at La Pineda was more than double what I spent at Tasta Gracia.

Nevertheless, the jamon is excellent, and there is a huge variety of options.

But the best part about la Pineda is the excellent ambiance. There's nothing better than being in Barcelona on a Gothic back street and sipping wine with your jamon Iberico.

#3 Xarcuteria Pa i Trago

C/ d'Ausiàs Marc, 58

This place is more of a restaurant, and offers a full menu, as well as basic xarcuteria fare.

It has a nice garden dining concept, with plenty of options that go well beyond jamon and cheese. Try their Calamar a la Romana, and don't forget to save room for dessert.

#4 The Wine House

Pg. de Gràcia, 78

The Wine House is a pop-up shop with a nice outdoor area to sip wine and taste their jamon.

This place is in the tourist area, so it's a bit expensive, but not outrageous. You'll love their jamon and their great selection of local wines.

#5 Xarcuteria Galobart

C/ de Mallorca, 373

Another great option, located close to Sagrada Familia, is Xarcuteria Galobart. This one is a restaurant as well, and has some great Catalan dishes in addition to cheese and jamon tapas.

If you're interested in eating something beyond jamon and cheese, try the pork knuckle as a main dish, or the rotisserie chicken.

Well that's all.

There are some great xarcuteria in Barcelona, and these are what we found to be the best of the best.

If you have a suggestion for a place that belongs on this list, or if you have been to any of these places and love them (or hate them), let us know!