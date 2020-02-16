WWE's Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is currently shooting and WWE fans will see a familiar face. This is because former Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been cast in the TV show.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed with their sources that the report of Sasha Banks' involvement on the show is true.

At this stage we just know she's in Season 2 of the show, but we're not sure yet how big or small the role will be.

The last time WWE fans saw Sasha Banks was in January. She's currently out of commission thanks to an ankle injury. This ankle injury also prevented her from competing in this year's Royal Rumble match.

The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on Disney+ this October.

It will feature more of The Mandalorian character and him trying to find the home planet of Baby Yoda. We might finally know what the Yoda species will be called and why they are force sensitive.

Sasha Banks' injury isn't too serious as she's rumored to wrestle Bayley at WrestleMania 36 for the Smackdown Women's title. Other women's matches on the card should be Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals New Stormtrooper Figure From The Mandalorian (more); The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review (Spoilers) (more); Season 2 Of The Mandalorian Is Coming Next Year (more); The Mandalorian Episode 7 Review (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals 'Remnant Stormtrooper' From The Mandalorian (more); The Mandalorian Episode 6 Review (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Episode 5 Review (Spoilers) (more).

A few more: Walmart Listing Shows 'Baby Yoda' Plush Toy From The Mandalorian (more); The Mandalorian Episode 4 Review (Spoilers) (more).