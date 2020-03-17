WWE WrestleMania 36 To Take Place In Front Of No Fans

Thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) around the world, the WWE made the hard decision to still go on with WrestleMania 36.

This will be the first time in the event's history that it will take place in front of no fans.

Instead of postponing the event to another date, WWE decided to go on with the show at its Performance Center. This is the same venue that is being used for current Raw and Smackdown shows.

WWE.com posted the announcement earlier this week. You can see what they said posted down below.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania"

Unfortunately for the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Takeover, those two events have been canceled. No other dates have been revealed, although I'm sure those events will take place sometime later this year instead.

The only positive thing to come out of this is that WWE now does not have to worry about the fans booing the Goldberg vs Roman Reigns match. They cam wrestle in front of no boss or cheers at all...

