WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Thoughts

Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 has concluded and it was yet another unique outing. Some winners were deserved, while others not so much. Let's rundown the card and see my thoughts on the whole night.

Night 2 started on a sour note because the over-pushed Charlotte Flair beat the up and coming Rhea Ripley. The match itself was decent clocking in at over 20 minutes long, but seeing Rhea Ripley tap out made her look weak.

Charlotte Flair always ruins the momentum of many women superstars. She did the same thing to Asuka back at WrestleMania 34 when Asuka also tapped out to the figure 8 leglock.

After that, we had an ordinary Raw match between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley.

Not much else I can say other than it was cool to see Black do the Black Mass on Lashley. It also feels like Lana and Lashley's relationship is starting to show some cracks.

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler was a really fun match thanks to Mandy Rose interfering to beat up both Sonya Deville and Ziggler.

Seeing Otis kiss Mandy Rose at the end was great, although sadly it was missing a crowd of thousands cheering them on.

The only match I didn't really watch was The Street Profits' victory over Austin Theory and Angel Garza. It wasn't very memorable and that's all I got to say about that match.

Bayley retaining the Smackdown Women's title was a fine match, although I thought it went on for a bit too long. We're not seeing Bayley vs Sasha Banks in a singles match yet, but the seeds were planted today.

Arguably the worst match of the entire night was the overly LONG Randy Orton vs Edge match. This Last Man Standing match went on for far too long lasting 36 minutes in total.

The reason I found Edge's victory so boring was because the match was uneventful.

Sure they gave us a tour of the Performance Center, but the entire match was just full of punches and tosses. There weren't many cool spots used which was a shame.

I'm hoping Edge vs Orton happens again in the future in a proper match because this one was a huge disappointment in my opinion.

Another divisive "match" was The Fiend vs John Cena. This wasn't really a match because it was more of a montage of comedy skits and promos about Cena's past.

I'm not sure what else I can say about it because it wasn't really a fight or a match like last night's Boneyard encounter between Undertaker and AJ Styles. That said, it was entertaining seeing the past gimmicks of the Cena character.

Cena lost at the end when The Fiend did his finishing moves.

The main event between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar was similar to Goldberg vs Braun Strowman. It was just a match with multiple finishing moves from each man.

McIntyre looked really strong here because he managed to kick out of three F5's from Lesnar. Lesnar on the other hand lost the WWE Title when McIntyre did four Claymore kicks on him.

Yeah, WrestleMania 36 overall was a very unique event.

It wasn't the worst Mania ever staged, but it was the most unorthodox one. I'm glad the event was shown via two nights as it made the 6.5 hours feel not as long as previous Manias.

