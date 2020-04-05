WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Thoughts

WWE WrestleMania 36 was a unique event because it's the first major wrestling show to take place in front of zero fans. Night 1 occurred last night and it was a mixed bag for me.

The main problem I had with night 1 is that most of the matches were boring and the wrong people won.

The night started off okay with a decent women's tag team match that saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The Kabuki Warriors.

After that, there was a string of crappy matches that didn't excite me whatsoever. Elias cheated to beat Baron Corbin in a match that I didn't even watch to be honest with you.

Another match that failed to catch my attention was Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan.

This could have been a classic, but for some reason the two wrestlers just didn't click right away. Sami Zayn retaining the Intercontinental Title is okay so this will further the feud in the future.

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler was also a huge disappointment. WWE had been pushing Shayna Baszler as an unstoppable monster, but here in this match Becky Lynch pinned her easily via a rollup.

I'm hoping Becky Lynch eventually loses the title since she's had it ever since she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair last year at WrestleMania 35!

Night 1 didn't get interesting until a triple threat ladder match for the tag team titles. It saw John Morrison defending the titles against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

While the match itself was good, it didn't feel that special thanks to no crowd participation.

I also think the match suffered slightly since it was a single man triple threat instead of a tag team ladder match. This change only occurred because The Miz got sick during filming.

The ending of the match was odd as John Morrison came away with the titles while Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso were still holding the hanger that suspended the titles above the ring.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins was an okay match, but it was only memorable because Owens dived to Rollins from the huge WrestleMania sign.

I'm also glad to see Owens getting the victory. Although aside from that big spot, the rest of the match was pretty forgettable.

Goldberg vs Braun Strowman was a fast and satisfying match.

Goldberg did multiple spears on the big man, but Braun managed to kick out. Strowman then ended Goldberg with four powerslams to become the new Universal Champion in a match that only lasted just over 2 minutes long!

The best match of the entire night belonged to The Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The Undertaker returned to his American Badass gimmick and used Metallica's 'Now That We're Dead' song as his new theme.

The match itself was interesting because everything was pre-taped and it looked like I was watching a Hollywood movie.

The Undertaker beat up AJ Styles pretty good and he even got rid of Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson as well as many druids.

In the end though, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive and put a nice end to what was an inconsistent night of matches. Let's hope tomorrow's night 2 matches can exceed expectations.

