WWE WrestleMania 36 To Be Held Over Two Historic Nights

For the first time in its 35 year history, WWE WrestleMania 36 this year will take place over the course of two nights. The show will also take place in multiple locations similar to what they did at WrestleMania 2.

WWE.com made the historic announcement earlier today. WrestleMania 36 is being held on April 4th and April 5th with both shows starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

It's hard to predict how long the events will be, but I'm pretty sure both events will be close to the 4 hour mark each.

Last year's WrestleMania 35 was the longest in history as it was a 7 and a half hour event if you counted the pre-show too.

The WWE Performance Center is one location for the event, but other venues are to be announced at a later date. Another big announcement is that former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski will be the host for WrestleMania 36.

Check out what WWE had to say about the matches that have been booked for the show so far.

"Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches. Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more.

Despite many people needing to stay home to work due to the Coronavirus, it's still great to see that the WWE is still providing some much entertainment for its worldwide base of fans.

