WWE SummerSlam 2020 Card Revealed

WWE has now filled out the card for this year's SummerSlam event. It looks to be the second biggest PPV card this year only behind April's WrestleMania 36 event.

Unlike most PPVs this year, SummerSlam 2020 is no longer taking place inside of the WWE Performance Center. It's actually going to take place at the Amway Center also located in Orlando, Florida.

Most of the card is full of title matches, but there is Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio as well as a Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose match.

The latter match will be interesting because it's hair vs hair on the line!

Anyway, you can check out the card for SummerSlam 2020 below. As of this moment, the pre-show matches have not been announced yet.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza - Raw Tag Titles

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton - WWE Title

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP - US Title

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka - Raw Women's Title

Bayley (c) vs Asuka - Smackdown Women's Title

Braun Strowman (c) vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Universal Title

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville - Hair vs Hair

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is happening on August 23rd, 2020. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on the WWE Network streaming service.

