WWE Releases The Revival Tag Team

WWE has now officially announced that it has released the contracts of the tag team called The Revival. Both Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are free to wrestle in any other company very soon.

WWE.com posted the short news earlier this week. You can see the report in full posted down below.

"Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The Revival does not have a 90 day no compete clause so this means the two wrestlers are able to join another wrestling company as soon as possible.

This should make the two of them really happy that they can find work very fast.

It's expected that both Wilder and Dawson will sign with AEW. The two teased a match with The Young Bucks a few years ago when they were already unhappy with their booking in WWE.

AEW has already taped episodes of Dynamite due to Covid-19, so it might be a few more weeks before we see The Revival appear. That being said, AEW has been the place for many disgruntled former WWE employees.

Other AEW stars that left WWE includes the likes of Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy. All of them were unhappy with their booking in WWE and seem to be much happier over in AEW.

