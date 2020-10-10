WWE Draft 2020 Night 1 Changes Revealed

Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft has happened on today's episode of Smackdown. Some wrestlers are staying on their shows, while other big changes in the roster have already happened.

One thing we do know today is that Drew McIntyre is still on Raw and Roman Reigns remains on Smackdown. The two heavyweight titles are staying on their respective brands.

You can look at the draft changes for each show posted down below.

Raw:

Drew McIntyre

Asuka

The Hurt Business

AJ Styles

Naomi

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Ricochet

Mandy Rose

The Miz and John Morrison

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Dana Brooke

Angel Garza

Smackdown

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Jey Uso

Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Big E

Otis

Remember, this is all the changes that have occurred on night 1. Night 2 will commence on Monday when Raw airs in the evening.

I'm a little disappointed to see Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins both on Smackdown. I was hoping their feud would have been over, but now they are on the same show again!

It's also sad to see that Ricochet is staying on Raw. A move to Smackdown would have given the talented youngster something more fresh.

What's kind of fresh though is that Big E is now on his own.

He has the potential to become a huge babyface star now that he's not with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the same show. They've been together for five straight years!

