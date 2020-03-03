WWE Announces Matt Hardy's Departure From The Company

Three years ago at WrestleMania 33, Matt and Jeff Hardy shocked the world by coming back to the wrestling company that made them famous in the first place. Sadly three years later, Matt Hardy is now again leaving WWE.

WWE.com has announced that Matt Hardy's contract has expired and he has not re-signed. You can read WWE's full announcement on his departure posted down below.

Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE has expired. A trailblazer throughout his 19-year WWE career, Matt and his brother Jeff pioneered the first tag team Ladder and TLC Matches in WWE, stealing the show at WrestleMania on several occasions. Matt, who competed in his first WWE match in 1994, captured nine tag team titles with Jeff, in addition to two other reigns with MVP and Bray Wyatt. He is also a former ECW, United States, European, Cruiserweight and Hardcore champion, and he won the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. But Matt is perhaps most revered for the uncanny connection he has cultivated with the WWE Universe over the years, even as his character has transformed. From a gravity-defying daredevil willing to take any and all risks to becoming one of the most eccentric personas ever seen as “Woken” Matt Hardy, all incarnations had one thing in common — the adoration of WWE fans. WWE thanks Matt Hardy for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

WWE didn't do too much with Matt Hardy over the last three years. It also did not help that Jeff Hardy kept getting injured during the recent run either.

It's now expected Matt Hardy will sign with AEW instead. Hopefully he can reinvigorate his career once again following his WWE departure.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Super Showdown Proves WWE Is Still Stuck In The Past (more); WWE Is Coming Back To Auckland, New Zealand (more); WWE's Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2 (more); Goldberg To Challenge Bray Wyatt At WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Updates On Ronda Rousey And The Undertaker's WWE Status (more); Drew McIntyre And Charlotte Flair Win WWE 2020 Royal Rumble Matches (more); List Of Male Entrants In The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match So Far (more).

A few more: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Full Match Card Preview And Predictions (more); WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Is Entering The Royal Rumble 2020 For Some Reason (more).