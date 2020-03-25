Wonder Woman 1984 Gets A New Release Date

Wonder Woman 1984 hasn't had much luck with release dates since the movie has been delayed multiple times already. Due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak, another new release date has been announced for the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to be released in November 2019, but the movie needed more production time. The movie was then delayed until June 5th, 2020.

Now due to the Coronavirus, the movie will now be released in August 2020. Director Patty Jenkins made the shocking announcement on Twitter earlier this week.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then.

There were rumors that the film would have had a digital release only, but it looks like Warner Bros still wants people to experience the movie on the big screen.

Wonder Woman 1984 at least has a new release date. Many other films have been delayed by other studios, but those movies don't have any new release dates yet!

Hopefully this new release date sticks. It would be disappointing if Covid-19 is still around by the time it's August.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: First Trailers Released For Wonder Woman 1984 And Ghostbusters: Afterlife (more); Hot Toys Reveals 'Comic Concept Version' Of Wonder Woman Figure (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Delayed Until 2020 (more); Hans Zimmer Is Back To Score Superhero Movies With Wonder Woman 1984 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Pedro Pascal Joins Wonder Woman 2 In Unknown Key Role (more); Kristen Wiig Will Officially Become The Wonder Woman 2 Villain Called 'Cheetah' (more); Cinemas Now Want More Diverse Superhero Movies After The Success Of Black Panther And Wonder Woman (more).

A few more: Rumor: Cheetah Might Be The Main Villain In Wonder Woman 2 (more); Wonder Woman Is In The Top 40 Best Selling Blu-ray Titles Chart In The USA (more).