Warner Bros Moves Release Dates For Tenet And Wonder Woman 1984

Due to the unpredictably of Covid-19 and its impact around the world, Warner Bros has once again delayed many of its big movies that were planned for Summer 2020.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the first film delayed today is Christopher Nolan's Tenet. It was originally going to come out on July 17th, but now the movie has a July 31st release date instead.

The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) provided the following statement for the movie's delay.

"We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen — on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theaters all around the world on July 31st."

The other movie that has been delayed is also by Warner Bros and it's Wonder Woman 1984. The official Twitter page now says the movie will be out on October 2nd, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 was scheduled for release in August a few months ago, but it looks like Warner Bros wants to make sure everyone gets a chance to see the film in theaters.

Hopefully these are the last release date changes for both Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet. It will be a bit unfortunate for the films to be delayed yet again!

