Walmart Reveals New Cheetah Wonder Woman 1984 Toy

While we still have to wait for the Wonder Woman 1984 movie to come out later this year, Walmart has revealed what Kristen Wiig's Cheetah will look like in her final form.

In the previous trailers, we've seen Kristen Wiig's character in the movie, but we have not seen her in the full Cheetah form. The only Cheetah we have seen so far is from the Lego set.

Now thanks to Walmart, we have a look at the Cheetah form in the way of a new 11 inch toy! You can read the full details posted down below.

Celebrate the return of Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 with dolls inspired by fan-favorite characters from the movie, like the Superhero’s greatest nemesis -- Battle Cheetah! After her claws come out, Barbara Minerva shifts from friend to foe, becoming the fiercest rival Wonder Woman has yet to face. This Battle Cheetah doll is inspired by her final transformation into the powerful Super-Villain, and with head-to-toe true-to-movie details, she’s prepared to fight for her claim to power. Her fierce look includes a furry cheetah-skin suit with realistic cheetah print, clawed cheetah feet and a tail. Flexibility at the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees and ankles ready Battle Cheetah doll for powerful poses and play. Fans can relive so many epic movie moments with this battle-ready Cheetah doll, perfect for displays or action-play. With Wonder Woman 1984 dolls and toys, kids can collect their favorite characters to build out the world and create their own super-heroic stories! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.

Wonder Woman 1984 Battle Cheetah Doll (~11-inch) in Cheetah Suit :

Age Range: 6 Years and Up

Based on highly-anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984, this friend-turned-villain Battle Cheetah doll takes her most powerful form as the fiercest nemesis Wonder Woman has yet to face!

Battle Cheetah doll’s look is inspired by her transformation into the powerful Super-Villain. True-to-movie details include a furry cheetah-skin suit with realistic cheetah print, clawed cheetah feet and a tail

With flexibility at the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees and ankles, this collectible doll is ready for action-play and powerful poses!

Fans and collectors 6 years old and up can relive favorite movie moments with this battle-ready Cheetah doll, perfect for displays or action-play

With Wonder Woman 1984 dolls and toys, kids can collect their favorite characters to build out the world and create their own super-heroic stories (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Wonder Woman 984 currently has a release date of October 2nd, 2020. Hopefully Covid-19 does not delay the movie yet again!

