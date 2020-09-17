Wade Barrett Signs Full Time NXT Commentary Contract

Wade Barrett may have left WWE a few years ago, but the first NXT winner from 2010 has now signed a new contract with the company. He will now be a full time member of the NXT commentary team.

This report was first published by Sports Illustrated and was further confirmed by WWE.com. He will join both Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph as part of the commentary team. He takes over from Mauro Ranallo.

Wade Barrett commented on his recent hiring. You can read what he had to say posted down below.

"I am as passionate, as motivated, and as excited to be in the NXT broadcast booth as I ever was to be in the ring. “I can’t wait for the next few months and the next few years. I am thrilled to share the stories of the stars of NXT, and I am very grateful for the chance to entertain people every week. I am so excited for this new role."

This is not the first time Wade Barrett has a commentating job. He previously worked with Billy Corgan's NWA organization as a commentator. He took over the role from Jim Cornette due to Cornette saying racist comments on air.

Barrett also served as a General Manager to the now defunct Defiant Wrestling promotion in the UK. This was the wrestling company started by the What Culture website.

It remains to be seen if Barrett will ever lace up his boots as a wrestler. It could be possible since he never announced an official retirement.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Brock Lesnar Is No Longer With The WWE (more); Roman Reigns Is The New WWE Universal Champion (more); WWE SummerSlam Ends With Roman Reigns Return (more); Crazy Man Arrested After He Attempts To Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE SummerSlam 2020 Card Revealed (more); Former WWE Wrestler 'Kamala' Sadly Passes Away (more); Can Raw Underground Increase Slumping WWE Ratings? (more).

A few more: WWE Still Likes To Promote Old Stars Over New Ones (more); WWE's The Big Show Wants To Play Marvel's Kingpin (more).