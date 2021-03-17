Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changed

Sony Pictures has now changed the release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It will no longer be released on the same day as another huge blockbuster.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was due out on June 25th, 2021 since Covid-19 affected its original 2020 release date. However, Covid-19 ruined everyone else's release date and Universal changed the date for F9 to June 25th too!

Since Venom and F9 would attract the same kind of audience, one of those films would have to move. It looks like Sony Pictures made the decision first and moved its move away from stiff competition.

The new release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now September 17th, 2021. Even though it's now released against newer movies, those films aren't catered to the same kind of audience.

The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis with Tom Hardy reprising the role of Venom and Eddie Brock.

Joining him is Woody Harrelson playing Cletus Kasady. Kasady will also transform into Carnage who is making his live action movie debut.

Hopefully this means we might see a trailer to the movie very soon. I'm anxious to see what Carnage will look like in movie form!

