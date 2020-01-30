Updates On Ronda Rousey And The Undertaker's WWE Status

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner in a few months, although the show might not feature big stars like Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker. The two of them might be taking a break from the show.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com has reported there are no current plans for The Undertaker to wrestle at WrestleMania 36. This isn't too shocking since the "Deadman" didn't wrestle at last year's WrestleMania 35 event either.

That being said, The Undertaker is still negotiating with WWE in order to make a non wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 36. As of right now though, it's expected The Undertaker might wrestle in the next Saudi Arabia show instead.

As for Ronda Rousey, she is not expected to appear or wrestle at WrestleMania 36 either. This is understandable since Rousey took a hiatus from the WWE after losing her title at the main event of last year's WrestleMania 35 event.

That's not to say Rousey isn't still a fan of the WWE. She admitted during Corey Graves' podcast that she enjoyed watching the Royal Rumble. She hopes Charlotte chooses to wrestle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

As for Becky Lynch, it's highly expected that she will be wrestling Shayna Baszler at the huge event. Nobody knows yet if Rousey ever wants to wrestle in the WWE ever again.

