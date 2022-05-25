What to pack for Florida: A complete packing list by month
Traveling to Florida? No matter when are going to Florida, we have just the right packing list for you.
Contents
- What to pack for Florida in January
- What to pack for Florida in February
- What to pack for Florida in March
- What to pack for Florida in April
- What to pack for Florida in May
- What to pack for Florida in June
- What to pack for Florida in July
- What to pack for Florida in August
- What to pack for Florida in September
- What to pack for Florida in October
- What to pack for Florida in November
- What to pack for Florida in December
About your travel guide
Hi! I'm Dev. I've traveled all over the world and in my travels, I have made many packing lists. In this series, my team and I have compiled the most useful information, as well as things we couldn't live without, to help you plan your trip.
What to wear/what to pack for Florida by month
Already know when you're traveling?
What to pack for Florida in January
Bug repellent
Breathable footwear or sandals
Long and short sleeve shirts
Sandals
Short pants or heavy shorts
Extra socks
Light skirts
Sunscreen lotion
Light dresses
You can find some great options here
Beach necessities
If you're going to the beach:
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in January, see these:
What to pack for Florida in February
Sandals
Long and short sleeve shirts
Breathable footwear or sandals
Extra socks
Bug repellent
Light dresses
You can find some great options here
Light skirts
Sunscreen lotion
Short pants or heavy shorts
Beach necessities
If you're going to the beach:
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in February, see these:
What to pack for Florida in March
Light dresses
You can find some great options here
Bug repellent
Sunscreen lotion
Sandals
Light skirts
Breathable footwear or sandals
Long and short sleeve shirts
Short pants or heavy shorts
Extra socks
Beach necessities
If you're going to the beach:
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in March, see these:
What to pack for Florida in April
Breatheable shirts
A cooling shirt can keep you cool and protect you from UV rays:
Sunglasses
Bug repellent
Skirts
Insulated water bottle
Our best choice:
Loose-fit shorts
Waterproof sandals
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses can provide UV protection and cool you.
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in April, see these:
What to pack for Florida in May
Insulated water bottle
Our best choice:
Loose-fit shorts
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses include UV protection and cool you.
Sunglasses
Breatheable shirts
A breatheable shirt can keep you cool and protect you from skin damage:
Waterproof sandals
Bug repellent
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Skirts
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in May, see these:
What to pack for Florida in June
Insulated water bottle
Our pick:
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses offer UV protection and cool you.
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Breatheable shirts
A breathing shirt can cool you down quickly and protect you from the sun:
Waterproof sandals
Bug repellent
Skirts
Loose-fit shorts
Sunglasses
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in June, see these:
What to pack for Florida in July
Skirts
Waterproof sandals
Loose-fit shorts
Bug repellent
Sunglasses
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses to provide UV protection and help you stay cool.
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Insulated water bottle
Our best choice:
Breatheable shirts
A cooling shirt can keep you cool and protect you from the sun:
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in July, see these:
What to pack for Florida in August
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses offer UV protection and cool you.
Breatheable shirts
A good breatheable shirt can keep you comfortable and guard against skin damage:
Bug repellent
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Skirts
Waterproof sandals
Loose-fit shorts
Insulated water bottle
Our pick:
Sunglasses
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in August, see these:
What to pack for Florida in September
Sunglasses
Bug repellent
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses to provide UV protection and cool you.
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Loose-fit shorts
Skirts
Waterproof sandals
Insulated water bottle
Our best choice:
Breatheable shirts
A breatheable shirt can make you comfortable and guard against UV rays:
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in September, see these:
What to pack for Florida in October
Sunglasses
Waterproof sandals
Breatheable shirts
A breatheable shirt can keep you comfortable and protect you from UV rays:
Cool and dry dresses
These dresses offer UV protection and keep you cool.
Skirts
Sunscreen lotion, moderate SPF
Bug repellent
Insulated water bottle
Our pick:
Loose-fit shorts
If you're going to the beach
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in October, see these:
What to pack for Florida in November
Breathable footwear or sandals
Extra socks
Light skirts
Sandals
Light dresses
You can find some great options here
Short pants or heavy shorts
Sunscreen lotion
Bug repellent
Long and short sleeve shirts
Beach necessities
If you're going to the beach:
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in November, see these:
What to pack for Florida in December
Breathable footwear or sandals
Sandals
Long and short sleeve shirts
Light skirts
Extra socks
Short pants or heavy shorts
Bug repellent
Sunscreen lotion
Light dresses
You can find some great options here
Beach necessities
If you're going to the beach:
For more detailed packing lists for specific areas of Florida in December, see these:
Activities for Jupiter, Florida, United States of America
Here are some activity recommendations and activity-specific packing tips for Jupiter.
If you visit the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, wear museum-appropriate clothing and take:
Comfy walking shoes
Small portable cooler
Save money on drinks with this portable cooler.
Ultralight day pack
Like this, so you don't have to lug around a heavy suitcase.
