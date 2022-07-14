Thailand: Krabi Islands Private Tour

In this article, we will take you on a private tour of the islands in the province of Krabi in Thailand.

Krabi has some of the nicest islands in the region, second only to Phuket. While Phuket is best for the nightlife party atmosphere, Krabi is an Instagrammer's heaven, with plenty of quiet beaches and beautiful scenery.

First stop: Chicken Island

If you want an idyllic location to take pictures, Chicken Island is our favorite place in Thailand. Named after a rock formation that looks like a chicken head, the island is accessible by longtail boat.

The cost is a couple hundred bhat for a ticket, but we recommend hiring a private boat for the day. There are supposed to be fees to enter the beach but they aren't heavily enforced.

There is a beautiful lookout point, as well as huge cliffs and rocky shores. Depending on the time of day, you can walk across the sand and get to another amazing island, Tub Island.

Those who love water sports will enjoy snorkeling in the clear turquoise waters off of the island.

Next stop: Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta may be a bit far from the mainland, but it makes up for it with quiet private beaches, as well as plenty of places to stay and eat.

You can get to the island by ferry, which takes a few hours. The most popular beach is Long Beach, but there are other hideaways around the island.

There are a few dozen resorts along Long Beach where you can enjoy eating and resting in a beach chair.

However, your best bet is to leave the beaten path and find one of the many other quiet beaches on the island.

Nui Bay is an excellent option, if you want to rent a scooter or hire a taxi, although it's not particularly easy to get to on foot.

Last stop: Koh Poda

Koh Poda is a with plenty of amazing coral to explore. It's more accessible than some of the other islands here, but it still remains quiet and peaceful.

Approaching the island you'll see steep, rocky cliffs which make for great Instagram pictures, as well as clear sandy beaches.

However, the real reason to visit the island is to go snorkeling.

There is such an abundance of sea life right offshore, that it has become very popular for beginning snorkelers. Nevertheless, the beach is pretty empty and you'll easily find an area to explore that is all yours.

This island doesn't have any permanent lodging, but you can find a few people selling snacks along the beach.

Bonus: The Phi Phi Islands

While generally thought of as more a part of Phuket, the Phi Phi islands are technically in Krabi province.

The Phi Phi islands have to be one of the most Instagrammed places in Southeast Asia, given their popularity among beachgoers from Phuket.