The Best Restaurants for Lunch in North Conway, New Hampshire

There are plenty of eateries in the North Conway, NH area. But many are chain restaurants or fast food joints. If you're looking for something more local, check out these great lunch places in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Horsefeathers Restaurant and Sports Bar

Horsefeathers -- aside from having one of the coolest names for a restaurant ever -- is a landmark in the North Conway area.

The restaurant is located right on the main road across from the train station, and has wonderful views of the trains coming and going.

But what you're really here for is the great food and margaritas. The menu ranges from your typical pub fare -- nachos, burgers, and steaks, to some interesting specialty items with flavors from around the globe.

The mouth watering Big Bowl Pad Thai, while expensive, was our favorite. Horsefeathers also serves a bunch of excellent sandwiches, such as a Reuben that they call the best in town, and a half dozen different burgers.

Nevertheless, the one item we would not miss is something that seems a bit out of place here in North Conway: the clam chowder.

Fiesta Jalisco

Fiesta Jalisco is an "authentic" Mexican restaurant along the main drag in North Conway. Although we weren't so sure about the whole "authentic" thing, we enjoyed the food and cocktails immensely.

Jalisco has all of your Mexican restaurant staples, including a half dozen different types of tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and some giant burritos.

It also has 5 different daiquiris, and lots of different Margaritas, including a Margarita tower, which comes in at a whopping $32.00.

The restaurant has plenty of outdoor seating, and is great as a family outing.

The Met

The Met is a North Conway institution. Although we come here mostly for the breakfast options, the lunch is excellent as well. The buffalo chicken wrap is a great quick eat, and the different grilled cheeses are always mouth watering.

If you're in the mood for something super healthy, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad is our pick. The ham and cheese club is also great, although we prefer the Diablo grilled cheese.

There are often outdoor tables at the Met, and when it's cold there are even a few with bubble tents around them.

Banners

Banners is another North Conway institution. This one's a bit outside of North Conway, but it's worth the (short) trek for some excellent breakfast and lunch options.

We love the mac and cheese, which has the crumb topping like Grandma used to make.

We also like the great classic sandwiches, which aren't too heavy, so they make a great meal to have before going hiking in the mountains.

They also have some great special sandwiches, which are local favorites. The Monte Cristo looks amazing, although it's a bit too heavy for our pallettes. And the house club is done extremely well.

When you visit Banners don't forget to get a cup of the famous clam chowder, or a great fresh bowl of soup.

The Muddy Moose

Finally, no list of North Conway restaurants would be complete without the Muddy Moose. The Muddy Moose is another North Conway institution, with some excellent options for any time of day.

We love the fish dishes here -- especially the baked haddock, which is seasoned and crumbed to perfection. There are also some excellent steaks, including a 12 ounce strip steak.

One of our favorite things about the Muddy Moose is its great drinks, like the Muddy Moose Slide, with Kahlua and cream.

There's also a great kids' menu, with 6 dishes for as little as $8. You can add a Kids' Muddy Moose Slide for another few dollars.

If you're looking for a lunch in North Conway, you won't go wrong with any of these restaurants.

Not only will you have a great meal, but most of these places will allow you to order take out and take your lunch into the mountains.

