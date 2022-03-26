Introducing Empty Lighthouse Travel

As the world reopens, we here at Empty Lighthouse Magazine are starting a new travel section, with reviews, guides, and articles about lesser known destinations all over the world.

Our team of travel writers is looking for the best places and most amazing experiences anywhere in the world.

But Empty Lighthouse Travel isn't going to be a standard travel guide. Our team is committed to seeking out new and exciting locations and experiences that standard travel books and the old guard of websites don't cover.

From road tripping through Zimbabwe to camping under the stars on a deserted island in Thailand, we will be seeking out our own roads and taking you with us.

So watch this space, and join us on the adventure of a lifetime!