Trailer Revealed For Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Warner Bros animation has now released the first trailer for a newMortal Kombat cartoon movie called Scorpion's Revenge. The film will loosely follow the story featured in the video games.

Unlike previous Mortal Kombat cartoons, this new animated movie will not be catered towards kids. The film pretty much has all the gore that is famous with the video games and it also has bad language too!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will be released digitally first on April 12th, 2020 and will then be released on Blu-ray on April 28th, 2020.

The trailer has been rated R for strong bloody violence and some bad language. You can view the official synopsis for the film posted down below.

"After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm. There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament. Prepare to witness the bone-crushing action in this all-new Mortal Kombat Legends animated feature!"

Fans can watch this movie first before a new live action film is released in 2021. Hopefully the movies can be as good as the recent video games.

