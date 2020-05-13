Tony Hawk 1 And 2 Remake Announced By Activision

Skating fans will be happy to know that the first two Tony Hawk video games are getting a brand new remake for current consoles and PC. This remake promises to be much better than the HD remaster that came out years ago.

The game is being called Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and it will be released worldwide on September 4th, 2020. The game will be available for the PS4, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store.

Aside from new graphics, the game promises to include many of the original skaters and music that featured in the old games. Not to mention many of the old levels are back, but are now rendered in 4K.

Check out an overview of the game written by Activision

"Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will also include fan-favorite features from games across the entire original franchise, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. And yes, Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options. Additionally, fans can select their favorite skaters from the complete roster of original pro talent, including Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist. New features to the remaster include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more."

The game will be available in standard editions for $39.99 with a $49.99 Digital Deluxe version too. Collectors can also buy a version of the game for $99.99 which includes a real life Birdhouse deck.

