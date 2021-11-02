Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 2.00 Patch Notes (4.1.0)

Ubisoft will soon be releasing a pretty huge patch for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint later today. For PS4 it's patch number 2.00 or version 4.1.0. The update contains the Operation Motherland content to the game.

Before the patch is installed, Ubisoft will be doing some maintenance for the game. The maintenance starts at 04:00 EDT / 08:00 UTC and will last for over four hours long.

The patch size for the new update is very large. It's 50.65 GB for PC and 45.5 GB for both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles both current and next-gen.

You can read some of the patch notes for Ghost Recon Breakpoint below.







BUG FIXES

AI TEAMMATES

Fixed an issue where the Brotherhood mission and Joint Operations mission would be completed even when the player would kill the enemy after two sync shots instead of one.

Fixed an issue where teammates’ menu would be incomplete when player was using friend pass mode.

Fixed an issue where the B reticle was not aligned for the Valmet CQC (Resistance CQC) using different scopes.

Fixed an issue where the animation for teammates milestone's completion wouldn't be triggered.

Fixed an issue where teammates would keep shooting even if the target was dead.

Fixed an issue where the Skin Override function would stop working after copying the player's look on the Ghost Recon Breakpoint's teammates.

Fixed an issue where teammates could be teleported when leaving a turret of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where hiding a teammate's secondary weapon would cause some of them to display three weapons.

Fixed an issue where teammates would keep the same weapon when switching from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege teammates to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint teammates.

Fixed an issue where the Tac Tailor Hydration pack was floating if equipped by the player or a Ghost Recon's teammates when in down position.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue where audios logs couldn't be replayed.

Fixed an issue where the PMC caller wouldn't get answer from HQ when calling for reinforcements.

CUSTOMIZATION

Fixed an issue where primary weapons were clipping on the Lion's Backpack when the player had the Lion Figure equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Panoramic Gas Mask was clipping with certain tops depending on the player's gender.

Fixed an issue where night vision goggles were not attached to the helmet when using the Skull Balaclava.

Fixed an issue where the Echelon Goggles would stay on the player's head when toggling NVG if equipped with Skull Balaclava.

Fixed an issue where the player's ear would clip with the Safariland TabC3+ Beanies and goggles.

Fixed an issue where equipping certain glasses with the Ninja Half Mask and the Stealth Balaclava would make the character bald.

Fixed an issue where Nomad's cap would clip with the UA Headgear Tactical Balaclava and the Skull Balaclava.

Fixed an issue where the Flir Nyx 7 facemask would clip with the Aoife's face when equipped on a female character.

Fixed an issue where the Arcturus Ghillie would clip with the hoodie.

Fixed an issue where the Crye CPC vest would clip with the Flayed Skull Panther or the Yellowleg Mask.

Fixed a missing texture issue on the Crye CPC vest when equipped female character.

Fixed an issue where the Telnyashka Top would clip with the Fourth Echelon Mask.

Fixed an issue where Nomad's body would clip when wearing the Worn T-shirt in prone stance.

Fixed an issue where Nomad's arms would clip with the Vasily's Sniper Shirt.

Fixed an issue where Fixit's radio would clip with his backpack.

Fixed an issue where Shaggy's hair would clip with multiple helmets on different faces.

Fixed an issue where the Pioneer Top | Pathfinder would clip with multiple facemasks.

Fixed an issue where the Lieutenant Top would clip with the Bodark Mask C and the Wolf Mask B on a male character.

Fixed an issue where the Short A would clip with several head protections on female character.

Fixed an issue where the Sniper Balaclava would clip with the Half Mask.

Fixed an issue where the Lara Croft's sunglasses would clip with the Tactical Bandana and the Half Mask.

Fixed an issue where Nomad's ears would clip with several head protections when using certain faces.

Fixed an issue where the Yellowleg Mask would clip with multiple faces.

Fixed an issue where the Revision Hellfly Glasses would clip with the Half Moon Balaclava and the UAT Headgear Tactical Balaclava on Vasily's face.

Fixed an issue where the Fourth Echelon Top would clip with multiple facemasks on female character.

Fixed an issue where the Commissar Shirt | Sharpshooter would clip with the 5.11 Tactical Plate Carrier vest on female character in customization menu.

Fixed an issue where the Panoramic Gas Mask would clip with Laura's face.

Fixed an issue where Fury & Leah's eyebrows would clip with the Bulldog Gas Mask.

Fixed an issue where the Crye CPC would clip with Fixit's Shirt on female character.

Fixed an issue where the Crye CPC would clip with multiple tops.

Fixed an issue where the Pioneer Helmet | Pathfinder would clip with multiple tops.

Fixed an issue where the Crye Compact Assault Ghillie Hood would clip with the Ponytail on several male faces.

Fixed an issue where the Crye Compact Assault Ghillie Hood would clip with all backpacks.

Fixed an issue where the M23 Chest Rig would clip with the Flycatcher backpack.

Fixed an issue where the Crye G4 Combat Shirt - Rolled Up would clip with the Tactical Riot Vest and the Armored Marten Plate Carrier on a male character.

Fixed an issue where the Scarf A's Facemask would clip with the Arcturus Warrior's top.

Fixed an issue where Goggles would clip with the character's ears while wearing the Safariland TabC3's Headset and several head protections.

Fixed an issue where the Sport Zipped Sweater would clip with male character's neck while moving head.

Fixed an issue where some facemasks are automatically unequipped when changing night vision goggles.

Fixed an issue where changing night vision would change the Ops-Core Fast Helmet Visor into the Ops-Core Fast Helmet Covered.

Fixed an issue where a black border was present around the Legion Patch.

Fixed an issue where the character's arms would disappear after equipping the Punk T-shirt while not equipping gloves on female character.

Fixed an issue where the Delta Company T-shirt color couldn't be changed.

Fixed an issue where the 3rd and 4th Echelon Goggles were not aligned with MC's eyes when toggling night vision when equipped with the Skull Balaclava.

Fixed an issue where the Ubisoft Experience T-shirt color couldn't be changed.

Fixed an issue where the SNR would clip with Smersh Molle Vest's pouches when no backpack is equipped.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where the Panther skill activation's animation was skipped when player would activate it while sliding down from a mountain.

Fixed an issue where the Strike Designator's special reward banner was popping up every time the world would reinitialize.

Fixed an issue where the one bullet reload animation would break after shooting any sniper rifle without aiming.

Fixed an issue where player was unable to close chat window using ESC or Enter after pressing Alt+Tab and returning to the game

Fixed an issue where the prompt buttons and their functionality would disappear for the Armaros Drone redeployment if the user would deploy and exit the drone instantly.

Fixed an issue where no Karambit would be visible when the player would perform the Karambit Gambit's emote.

Fixed an issue where all weapons could be dismantled while switching to immersive mode and back to RPG mode.

Fixed an issue where characters would be holding under barrel attachment with both hands while in photo mode.

Fixed an issue where the Gunslinger Perk was not working on raid bosses after the Amber Sky Maintenance.

Fixed an issue where the character's head would be visible while using the K1A with a digital sight.

Fixed an issue where player would get KIA while base jumping from Sugarloaf Mount camp.

Fixed an issue where the player wouldn't get KIA when jumping from a helicopter and hit the ground without using the parachute.

Fixed an issue where the Pathfinder's challenge (kill enemies with a headshot from more than 150 m) could be complete using the Sync Shot.

Fixed an issue where destroying Ogre and Incubus drones using Armor Buster wouldn't update the Sharpshooter class objective, Destroy Drones using Armor Buster.

In cooperation mode, fixed an issue where several Golem Island exploration missions wouldn't share the same results between the players.

MISSIONS

Fixed an issue where the Skell-drone was missing from the Fen Bog Testing Zone.

In A Social Call mission, fixed an issue where the clue was registered as collected on the map but would not appear in the investigation menu.

In Redeeming Remedy mission, fixed an issue where the objective wouldn't update after interrogating the sentinel soldiers at checkpoint Tiger Bravo.

In Under the Mask mission, fixed an issue where the objective wouldn't update after interrogating the sentinel commander in the camp Seal Cove.

In Hazardous Material mission, fixed an issue where the objective wouldn't update after interrogating the sentinel soldier in camp Smuggler Coves Freight Yard.

In Ghost of the Past mission, fixed an issue where the homesteaders wouldn't have an intel about Badge's origin at Schulz homestead.

In the No Secrets mission, fixed an issue where the intel NPC wouldn't be present at Drone Station W191 camp in Liberty province.

Fixed an issue where the intel NPC wouldn't be present in the Skell Security camp in In a Sane World mission.

In cooperation mode, fixed an issue where players wouldn't receive the same amount of XP after killing a Behemoth.

VEHICLES

Fixed an issue where the drive and gunner option wouldn't be present for the Opheis Helicopter.

Fixed an issue where a downed player in the gunner’s seat couldn’t be healed.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the M4A1 Survival Ironsight was offset.

Fixed an issue where the M1911 Promise sight was offset.

Fixed an issue where the character would have unnatural hand movement while aiming with multiple weapons when high sensitivity settings was picked.

Fixed an issue where the character's hand would be stretched when holding the M590A1 Survival or MSR while moving and aiming.

Fixed an issue where the AK47 Assault Rifle and G28 Scout's barrel color changes wouldn't apply.

Fixed an issue where the character's hand would clip through his body after shooting any SNR or DMR without using ADS or OTS and while shooting using left shoulder.

Fixed an issue where the character would clip with Team Wendy EXFIL Ballistic Covered Head protection.

Fixed an issue where 516 | Survival attachments would have the Tavor | Custom attachments colors.

Fixed an issue where SR-1 reload animation would be offset.

Fixed an issue where a front angular shroud would be present on the Resistance ASR's ironsights.

Fixed an offset animation issue of the character performing magazine check action after picking up TAC | Wolves in immersive menu.

WORLD

Fixed several missing textures issues in the world.

Fixed several issues where character would clip with world's props.

Fixed several issues where character would get stuck in various places.

Fixed several misplaced props in various camps.

Fixed several issues where resources couldn't be picked in various places.

REWARDS

Fixed an issue where the David's Challenge's Achievement wouldn't be awarded when destroying a Behemoth.

Fixed an issue where the David's Challenge's Trophy wouldn't be granted if the Behemoth would kill itself using its rocket missiles.

RAIDS

Fixed an issue where High-Value elimination missions could be completed during the Golem Island raid.

Fixed a bug where coop players could experience different golem island layouts in the same session during the Destroy Cerberus mission.

Fixed an issue where reinforcements wouldn't spawn during Node Hack at Camp Phoenix.

Fixed an issue where misleading information about the Raid chests was present on the raid's summary page in Easy Mode/Low Threat.

Fixed an issue where player wouldn't receive Skreds compensation after completing Goliath Guard quest while already having unlocked Bullet Ant Goggles.

Info posted above comes from the official Ubisoft website. You can click the link to see the full patch notes. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

