There Sadly Might Not Be A Justice League 2

With the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League coming out later this year, many people were hoping the franchise might continue. Sadly, it now looks like the film is a one and done deal.

When the original Justice League movie was announced, a part 2 was supposed to come out in 2019. However, those plans changed when the 2017 film underwhelmed at the Box Office.

Despite the lackluster reception for the original cut, many fans campaigned for the Zack Snyder cut to be released. Warner Bros granted the wishes of many with the Snyder Cut releasing later this year on HBO Max.

Even though the new cut is coming out, director Zack Snyder denies it will lead to a Justice League sequel or sequels. He made these comments during an interview with ComicBookDebate. You can read the transcription from ComicBookMovie below.

"Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League… The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?

While there won't be another Justice League movie, there are still many DC related movies that will be released in the next few years.

