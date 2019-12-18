Terminator: Dark Fate Digital HD And Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Paramount Pictures has now announced the home release version for Terminator: Dark Fate. The movie will be released digitally as well as on many different physical formats.

The digital release date for Terminator: Dark Fate is January 14th, 2020. It will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD on January 28th, 2020.

You can read the many special features of the movie posted down below. There will be several deleted and extended scenes and more.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

Deleted and Extended Scenes

A Legend Reforged

World BuildersDam Busters: The Final Showdown

VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*

Creating a New Threat

Future Tech​

Previz Sequences

Factory Fight

Air Battle to Humvee Falling

Humvee Dam

Commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke

Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller

If you have yet to see the movie, you can read the synopsis down below. Remember, this film is a sequel to Terminator 2 as the rest of the films now take place on a different timeline.

Synopsis

Decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.

