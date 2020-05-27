Tenet Trailer 2 Has Been Released

Warner Bros has now released a second full trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie called 'Tenet'. It shows the film will have a lot of action, although little has been revealed about the plot.

Unlike other 2020 movies, Tenet will be released in cinemas and it looks like the release date is sticking. The release date of the movie is still July 17th, 2020 in North America with a budget of $205 million!

You can read the synopsis and details of the film's cast posted down below.

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

