Tenet Has Been Delayed Indefinitely By Covid-19

2020 has been a pretty weird year and the bad news keeps on coming for the movie industry. This is because Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie has been delayed yet again!

Tenet was originally going to be released on July 17th, 2020. The mid-July release date has been good for Nolan in the past as most of his Dark Knight movies came out during that time and grossed over $1 billion.

However, thanks to the impact of Covid-19, the movie was delayed for the first time until July 31st, 2020. This seemed like an appropriate move since the virus was still spreading around the world.

Once Covid-19 cases started to break out once again in the USA, Tenet was delayed for a second time. The second release date for the movie was supposed to be August 12th, 2020.

Sadly, Covid-19 continues to be a pain around the world now Warner Bros Group chairman Toby Emmerich has said a newer date will be announced in the future.

You can read his comments posted on The Hollywood Reporter posted down below.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

I reckon Warner Bros should consider releasing the movie in countries where Covid-19 has been contained already. Over here in my home country of New Zealand, our cinemas are open already without any restrictions whatsoever.

The only downside to cinemas opening in NZ is the fact they can only show older films. It would increase business if they were able to play something new like Tenet.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more); Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie (more); Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Be Happening (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more); Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more); Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19 (more).

A few more: No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more).