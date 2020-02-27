Super Showdown Proves WWE Is Still Stuck In The Past

WWE held yet another Saudi Arabia show today and the response to the event has not been pretty. The results prove to us that WWE is stuck on nostalgia and will never give a chance to its newer talent.

The first evidence of the past dominating was seeing The Undertaker return win a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. All he did was one chokeslam to AJ Styles to win the entire match!

I don't have an issue with The Undertaker, but the man should retire after the match he had with Goldberg last year. Someone newer should have won the Tuwaiq Trophy instead in my opinion.

Another match that annoyed fans was Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Title against Ricochet.

Ricohet is yet another young star that should look strong, but Lesnar beat him up easily in just 90 seconds! Ricochet didn't even have a chance to get any offense.

Brock Lesnar will next face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Hopefully the latter wins as we don't need Lesnar in the main event scene all of the time.

The biggest slap in the face today though was seeing a 53 year old Bill Goldberg beating Bray Wyatt 'The Fiend' in just 3 minutes! WWE had been pushing The Fiend as an unstoppable monster for the past few months, but today he lost easily to one Jackhammer from Goldberg.

Instead of giving the limelight to younger stars, Super Showdown was a showcase for older wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

All of these guys are getting old and WWE NEEDS to look to the future now more than ever.

The only upside to this is that Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are the young guys that are likely going to dethrone Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Let's all hope WrestleMania 36 is a much better event than Super Showdown!

As for The Fiend, he's rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36. If Cena wins this match, the fans will riot even more than they have today...

