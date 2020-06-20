Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released

EA at its EA Play digital event has now revealed the first gameplay footage for Motive Studio's new game called Star Wars: Squadrons.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi as the Rebels face what's left from the Empire. The game is solely based on flight gameplay so you'll be inside spaceships for 100% of the time.

The game has a single player game mode as well as multiple multiplayer modes for you to play through as well. The best thing about the game is that it's being released at $39.99 instead of the usual $59.99 price tag.

You can read what the game is about posted below from the official EA YouTube page.

"Fight alongside your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles and compete in intense 5 vs. 5 dogfights. Get into the cockpit and triumph as a team by completing tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Customize the loadouts of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter and divert power between their weapons, shields, and engines as you roar into the fray. Immerse yourself in strategic multiplayer space battles and a thrilling STAR WARS™ single-player story, seen from alternating perspectives between the New Republic and the Empire.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2nd, 2020 and is available for purchase for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also support cross-play on all platforms.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more); Star Wars Celebration 2020 Has Been Canceled (more); Mark Hamill Reflects On Star Wars Fanbase and His Experience With The Sequels (more); LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New Figure From Solo: A Star Wars Story (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more); How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

A few more: Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more).