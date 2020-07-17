Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys

Hasbro is releasing tons of Black Series Star Wars toys later this year and the new announcements just keep on coming.

Now the toy company has revealed brand new Black Series toys based on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have ended its final season on Disney+ earlier this year, but the TV show is still loved by millions of fans worldwide.

io9 has now exclusively revealed some new toys coming from the popular show.

The first figure in the wave is a new mold for Ahsoka Tano. She comes with two lightsabers as seen on the show and she looks much more older and mature than before.

Next up is 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper. This pretty much looks like other Clone Trooper, but he has a special red marking on his helmet. You may have seen him many times on the show.

The last two are different Mandalorian figures as seen in the last arc of the show. The first one is the Mandalorian Loyalist and he has similar colors to the late Jango Fett.

The last character is a Mandalorian Super Commando. This is a character that teamed up with Maul.

All of these figures will be released in the US for a recommended retail price of $25 each. You can pre-order these toys exclusively from Walmart.

