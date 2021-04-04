Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros has finally released the first ever trailer for LeBron James' Space Jam: A New Legacy movie. This is the long awaited sequel to Michael Jordan's Space Jam movie from 1996.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is similar to the first one as LeBron James is stuck in a cartoon world full of the Looney Tunes characters.

In this movie, he has to save himself and his son who are trapped in this fantasy world.

Unlike the first movie though, the sequel will also make use of 3D animation as well. You can read the full synopsis of the movie posted down below.

" Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

It has also been revealed today that Zendaya voices the popular Lola Bunny character in this new movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is out on July 16th, 2021 in both theaters as well as on HBO Max.

