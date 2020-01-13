Sony Releases First Morbius Teaser Trailer

Jared Leto may have already played a comic book character as Joker in Suicide Squad, but this year he's playing another role. This time Jared Leto is playing Marvel's Morbius in a new movie by Sony.

More people may know the Morbius character as a major Spider-Man villain from the comic books. He's basically a living vampire that needs to feed on human blood. Not to mention he has a very pale complexion.

In this movie version, Morbius is the main character as he's trying to find a cure from a rare disease he has. The most interesting part of the trailer is the fact that Micheal Keaton's Vulture makes an appearance!

Keaton's appearance in the film proves that Morbius has links to the MCU Spider-Man. Whether or not Venom or Spider-Man appears in this film remains to be seen though.

In either case, it looks like Sony is wanting to build its own cinematic universe. Morbius comes out on July 31st, 2020. You can read the synopsis posted down below.

"One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease."

