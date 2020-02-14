Sonic the Hedgehog Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Usually movies based on video games are poorly received from both fans and critics. Well it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog is fairing better than most other video game movies at the moment.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, the critic rating for Sonic the Hedgehog is currently 64 percent. 81 reviews are positive while 45 of them are negative.

The average score for the movie is 5.81/10 meaning you are looking at many 3 star reviews for the film. You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career."

The Audience Score is even better as it's currently sitting at 95 percent. This shows us that the film is better suited for actual fans of the franchise.

Sonic the Hedghog is out now. You can read the synopsis for the film posted below.

"SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

