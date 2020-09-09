Some New Info Revealed About The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian Season 2 is going to air on Disney+ on October 30th, 2020. While we still have to wait for a new trailer, we do have new info thanks to an exclusive look from Entertainment Weekly.

Entertainment Weekly showed off exclusive new images of The Mandalorian Season 2, and it also interviewed many cast and crew members from the show. It looks like this season will be bigger and better than last year's debut.

Most of the main characters from Season 1 are set to return.

This includes the likes of The Mandalorian himself, Baby Yoda, Cara Dune and Greef Karga. The main villain will still be Moth Gideon who is still trying to grab Baby Yoda for his own evil deeds.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni has also confirmed that the storylines in Season 2 will be less isolated. There will be a larger story to be told and the stakes are much higher than they were before.

It has also been confirmed that Season 2 will also comprise of 8 episodes, with each of them having various lengths. This is similar to the first season which also had 8 excellent episodes.

As expected, Season 2 is also going to introduce us to a lot of new characters.

Nobody has been officially announced yet, but we are expected to see the likes of Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze just to name a few.

Some of the directors on board for this season includes Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers and even Robert Rodriguez.

