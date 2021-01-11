Shoretrooper Squad Leader Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has now revealed another brand new figure from its huge Star Wars line. This time, the company has now announced a Shoretrooper Squad Leader.

Shoretroopers are the tan colored troopers that first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They most recently made a small appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian too.

The toy revealed today is a Squad Leader version of the character. You can read the full Facebook announcement posted down below.

Specialist stormtroopers stationed at the top secret Imperial military headquarters on Scarif, Shoretroopers patrol the beaches and bunkers of the planetary facility. Today Hot Toys is excited to announce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of the Shoretrooper Squad Leader as one of the latest addition to the Star Wars collectibles line up. The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of the Shoretrooper Squad Leader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, featuring highly detailed helmet and armor with weathering effect, meticulously tailored outfit, a blaster rifle, detailed utility belt with pouch and a display base. The Shoretrooper Squad Leader will be a great addition to your Imperial army!

While this toy is not available in retail stores just yet, you should be able to pre-order it very soon. You can be sure that even more toys from Hot Toys are to be revealed for the rest of 2021.

