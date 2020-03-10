Second Trailer Released For Jungle Cruise

Disney has now released the second ever trailer for Jungle Cruise. Jungle Cruise is a ride at Disneyland, but now it has been turned into a motion picture!

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and it looks like a fun action adventure type of film. They play explorers as they roam around the unpredictable Amazon Jungle.

For more info about the film, check out the official synopsis that Disney posted.

"Join the adventure of a lifetime and watch the action-packed new trailer for Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. The trailer was launched via a fun-filled Instagram Live featuring Dwayne Johnson, interacting with a boat full of skippers from the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Jungle Cruise will be released in North America on July 24th, 2020.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more); Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

And here are some more related articles: IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more).

A few more: Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more).